Lyman Good defeats Ben Saunders via first-round TKO | HIGHLIGHT | UFC 230
Video Details
Lyman Good makes quick work of Ben Saunders, defeating him by TKO in the 1st round during UFC 230
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices