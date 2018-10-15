Conor McGregor was at the Cowboys game and says he gave Jerry Jones a very important message
Video Details
Could we see an octagon in the middle of JerryWorld? If McGregor has his way, apparently the answer is yes. The notorious UFC fighter was on hand as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he said he shared a very important message with Jerry Jones.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices