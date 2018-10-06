ANNOUNCER 1: To be, Elvis was in the building. But right now, Conor McGregor is in the building.

MAN: The notorious Conor McGregor.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: Listen to this. Incredible. And you might recognize a familiar face.

WOMAN: Who's that with him, Mike?

ANNOUNCER 1: I believe they call him Champagne Poppy.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ANNOUNCER 2: Drake is walking out with the Irish flag with Conor McGregor. He's running through the 6 with his woes right now.

[LAUGHING]

Pretty awesome.

WOMAN: That's great.

ANNOUNCER 1: This crowd is going absolutely insane.

WOMAN: We know, of course, Drake was with Conor during the Floyd press conferences when they went to Toronto.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yep.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[CHEERING]

This crowd is gonna go absolutely nuts after Conor McGregor weighs in and he gives his traditional flex and roar.

ANNOUNCER 1: The energy in here is absolutely unbelievable. This is just the way. Look at that shot.

WOMAN: That's incredible. And to be honest, Conor looks a little emotional taking this in. I do believe this man has missed being here.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, as usual, he looks in incredible shape. You know, all the talk is one thing, but he's one hell of an athlete. Exudes supreme confidence.

ANNOUNCER 2: And his opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov. One of the most dominant champions we've seen. Undefeated 26 and 0. And he's actually getting booed by the Irish fans. He's one of the greatest fighters because of his pressure, his tenacity. He comes up time and time again. Take down [INAUDIBLE]. Crazy ground and pound and pressure that you've never seen before. Let's see the star.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here we go. Here we go.

Dana White has to get in between.

- Don't touch.

ANNOUNCER 1: Conor's talking to him as usual.

ANNOUNCER 2: A lot of jawing going on.

MAN: Whoa.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Conor threw a little baby T kick in his face.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: Listen to that noise. Unbelievable.

You know, a lot of the time when somebody's fired up like that, you think it's a bad thing, but Conor's always like this.

WOMAN: Yup.

ANNOUNCER 1: He fuels in these-- he thrives in these environments, the high tension, the [INAUDIBLE].

- Talk to me. [INAUDIBLE] Conor, welcome back. What's it feel like to be back? And what does this fight mean to you?

- Don't let that smell rat put that hat on your head, yo. The smell of that [BLEEP] thing. Don't ever let him put that hat on your head. It's good to be UFC fans, it's good to be [BLEEP] back. The king is home.

MAN: Thank you, sir. Good luck to you. See you tomorrow night. Conor McGregor, ladies and gentlemen.

[CHEERS]

I'm here with the champion, ladies and gentlemen.

[BOOING]

Khabib, what does this fight mean to you to defend your title tomorrow night against Conor McGregor?

- Hey, first of all, I want to say [INAUDIBLE]. God give me everything. [INAUDIBLE] I know you got this. Don't try this. [INAUDIBLE] Tomorrow night, I'm going to smash your boy, guys. I'm gonna smash your boy.

And I want to say thank you, all Irish friends. All friends around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happen. Thank you guys. And tomorrow night [INAUDIBLE] end still.

MAN: Thank you, sir. Good luck to you. The champion, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all. We will see you all tomorrow night.