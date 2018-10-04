- Conor McGregor, you're back in front of your people. How good does this feel, because they've clearly missed you?

- Yeah. It's good to be back, Karyn. I am prepared, ready to go, so it's good to feel the fans. We didn't have it the last time at the New York press conference, so it's good to be here right now. You all right, champ? You all right, buddy? How's this? How's this, buddy?

- You know, the last time we saw you in an MMA fight was quite some time ago.

- Yeah.

- We last saw you in a boxing match, so how good is this gonna feel for you to bring it back and show off all of your weapons?

- 100%. I left many-- it's like going to work and leaving your toolbox at home. So it's good for me, now, to take all of my tools back into work with me. So I'm looking forward to unleashing them and reminding people of the weapons I possess. So I'm very excited.

KARYN BRYANT: A lot of people look at this and they go, Conor by knockout, or Khabib by mauling.

CONOR MCGREGOR: Yeah, we'll see about that.

KARYN BRYANT: Why is it not that simple?

CONOR MCGREGOR: Yeah, we'll see about that. We'll see about that. I believe I'm gonna leave him semi-unconscious and then maul him myself.

- When you saw him fight Al Iaquina, what did you see? Where were the openings?

- Man, I was screaming at that telly. I just thought it was a horrendous performance. Not much I can say. It was very sloppy. I mean, he's a hauler. He's a machine, so I'm very confident in my abilities. I don't really care. I mean, it's gone to a stage where I just don't give a [BLEEP] about this man no more. I don't care about none of this. I'm gonna go in and do my thing, and show what's really up, show who the real Don is of this game.

KARYN BRYANT: Is there any difference, though, in the fact that you guys have had some personal beef here? With Artem and his crew and everything?

- Yeah, of course.

KARYN BRYANT: Is there a little bit more of emotion in there?

- Yeah, of course. But not in there. Not in there. It's cold in there. It's ice cold in there. But outside means nothing. It never did. There's so much going on in my life outside of things all the time, anyway, so this is just another day for me. Get me in there. It's like freedom.

KARYN BRYANT: I have to say with all the other things going on in your life, that put a little fear in our hearts, Conor, thinking that you might find something else you liked to do better. Are you always gonna be a fighter?

- I'm back with a bang, Karyn. I'm back with a bang.

KARYN BRYANT: Yes? So you're always gonna be a fighter then, yeah?

- Yes. Yes. We'll see what happens. I'm gonna put this man away. Hopefully he can take it, take the shots and stay in there so we can see what's what, but I don't think he will. And then we'll see what's around the corner. I'm already eyeballing what's next. I'm very, very happy to be back.

KARYN BRYANT: Well, there's a guy named Anderson Silva who's been talking about you.

CONOR MCGREGOR: [LAUGHS] Yeah, yeah.

KARYN BRYANT: OK, so here we go. Is that a real option?

CONOR MCGREGOR: It may be a good one. I mean, what, he's 6 foot 1"? Yeah, I'd like him to cut down. I think that would be a good fight for the fans. I'd be certainly interested in that. I know he started saying it, and I was like, hmm. That sounds interesting to me. I was ringside when Nick Diaz fought him. It'd be a good fight.

KARYN BRYANT: Yeah? So is there anybody else that's impressed you in the time that you've gone away, where you look at them and you say, this guy's an upstart. This is an up-and-comer. He's interesting to me.

- I don't want to-- the game's full of bombs, Karyn. Ain't [BLEEP] changed, really, so it's good to be back now. I have some eyeballs. I've got that trilogy with Diaz that I will give that man that rematch. He gave me a rematch. I will give him a rematch. And then--

KARYN BRYANT: At what weight?

CONOR MCGREGOR: Um, 155 I'd imagine, but we'll see because maybe we could spearhead a 165-pound division. I do believe we should go 145, 155, 165, 178, 185, even 195. So why not? Why not? There's more belts. They're stripping people left and right. They stripped me. I only walked out a damn cage. Didn't even offer me a fight and I was getting can't stripped.

And then Cormier was injured, or something happened to him, and then I got stripped out of my second belt because of that reason, just so they can juice up cards with belts. Well, hey, stick in more weight divisions, more champions. Why not? If that's what you's are doing anyway, you could have used [INAUDIBLE] belt. So what happened to UFC 230. Caroline-- what's her name? The women fight.

KARYN BRYANT: Shevchenko. Oh, yeah.

- Yeah, Shevchenko and the other girl--

KARYN BRYANT: She was supposed to fight Nicco Montano.

- Yeah.

KARYN BRYANT: Right.

- But now there's a title fight and--

KARYN BRYANT: Yes. Sarge is gonna fight--

- Exactly. And that's for a belt, and then upon that, ahead of the Diaz-- see, I think the Diaz-Poirier fight should be main event, personally. But I mean, it's great for the women-- get them up there. It's a great opportunity. But I mean, still, if it's the belt that they are doing this for, then why not have more divisions? More belts, more champions, more pay-per-views with belts on the line. And it's gonna help the athletes, I believe, with weight cutting and things like that.

So I believe maybe me and Diaz could do the trilogy under 165. Or who knows, man. I don't know. We done 170 twice, anyway. As of now, it'll be a 155er.

KARYN BRYANT: I'll pay for it anywhere it goes, actually.

- Thank you.

CONOR MCGREGOR: [INAUDIBLE]

KARYN BRYANT: To be honest, I'll watch that fight any weekend, all weekend long. You know, Khabib said that you're here for the money. He's here for the legacy. Is that true?

- If that's the case, I'd be at home. I already got the money. I'm good. What's he talking about? Like, he's a dumbass of a guy. You know what I mean? He's a hypocrite, so I don't care what he says. I'm certainly not here for the money, Karyn. I am set for life.

KARYN BRYANT: Yeah.

- I am here for the love of this game. Look at me. I'm buzzing here. This is what I love to do.

KARYN BRYANT: I do have to say, a little bit of a mind game in there, getting Proper 12 on the canvas--

- Oh, yes.

KARYN BRYANT: --where Khabib might be [INAUDIBLE].

- Oh, yes. Oh, yes.

KARYN BRYANT: That was by design, of course.

CONOR MCGREGOR: Oh, well of course. That's a beast I've got there, that whiskey. Have you tasted it?

KARYN BRYANT: I have tasted it.

CONOR MCGREGOR: Good one. [INAUDIBLE]

KARYN BRYANT: It's good. I had to taste it off the air. I couldn't drink it on the air, yeah.

CONOR MCGREGOR: Uisce beatha we call that in Ireland--

KARYN BRYANT: Yeah.

CONOR MCGREGOR: --which translates to holy water. That's what we call that.

KARYN BRYANT: It was good. I did enjoy it.

- Yes

KARYN BRYANT: So listen, if you are able to beat Khabib, how do you want to do it? It's not just a knockout. Do you want to beat him at his own game?

- I believe so, yeah. Knock him out, maul-- semi-knock him out, floor him, flatten him, and just maul him, and then see where it goes.

KARYN BRYANT: Nice. Well, listen. I know you said your greatest achievement now is your son. Is he the next champ?

- Yes, I believe so.

- Awesome.

- Hey, whatever he wants to do, he will be a champion at whatever he wants to do. But I believe all he does all day is [GRUNTING] and kicks and punches. That and vroom-vroom, which is like cars, so he might be a race car driver. I don't know. We'll see.

- Awesome. Awesome. I'm sure he'll be a success with you as his father.

- Thank you so much. Thank you.

- Thanks for joining us, Conor. Best of luck.

- Thank you, Karyn. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you, guys.

- All right. Back to you guys.