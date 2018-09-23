- Thanks, Karen. Well, Thiago, what an incredible fight. Victorious in your very first main event, earning yourself a fight of the night bonus on top of it. How happy are you with your performance ?

- I am very happy. [SPEAKING PORTUGUESE]

INTERPRETER: I'm very happy that I won the bonus. I'm really happy about that. But I really enjoyed the whole process. From the moment that I learned that I was going to be the main event to the moment that I stepped in the cage, I really tried to thrive on every occasion. And I'm really happy to be with the victory here in San Paolo.

LAURA SANKO: Eryk looked to close distance almost immediately. Did you expect that that might be his game plan coming in?

THIAGO SANTOS: [SPEAKING PORTUGUESE]

INTERPRETER: Absolutely. I have the best coaches, and I really have to be very thankful for everything they did. We trained on that. We knew that that was going to be his game plan. But we worked on neutralizing his game plan and really impose my game on it.

- Thiago, incredible performance. That's 13 knockouts for you. Congratulations.