COMMENTATOR 1: Last saw him in Liverpool in May against Brad Scott. Big counter right. Look out. Cowboy is on the ground and trying to end it early.

COMMENTATOR 2: Pedersoli is hurt. That's it. Wow. Just like that. Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira with another exclamation point stoppage victory.

COMMENTATOR 1: What do we say? Don't blink-- this guy can do anything? Great short shot. That was the beginning of the end. And this crowd is going absolutely nuts for "Cowboy" Oliveira.

COMMENTATOR 2: And he is just a fighter that will eat up every single bit of it.

COMMENTATOR 1: Talk about dangerous. How good is this division? This is number 14. Unbelievable.

COMMENTATOR 2: Climbed into the rankings and wanted to keep climbing. Relative newcomer to the UFC on the other side, but hard to say this guy doesn't belong in the top 10.

COMMENTATOR 1: Didn't break a sweat, but this is how he finished the fight. Caught him coming, and look at, he catches the foot and then, bang, short right hand right on the temple. And then the short ground and pound. Pedersoli got his arm trapped, can't defend these shots-- one, two-- and that is it. Referee has seen enough.

This is the beginning, though, that short right hand on the temple, and then ground and pound. Didn't let him wrap him up. Didn't start thinking about a submission game. Wanted to finish this right then and there.

And that is it. Pedersoli trying to get up, ended up clinching the referee. He does not know where he is at. Had to guide him to his stool. Great stoppage. And that is one excited fighter in Cowboy Olivera.