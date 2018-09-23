COMMENTATOR 1: Nog continuing to go to work with a big left over the top.

COMMENTATOR 2: Nog's going after him.

COMMENTATOR 1: Alvey trying to keep him close. [INAUDIBLE]

COMMENTATOR 2: And he is running.

COMMENTATOR 1: --on wobbly legs, but look for the counter-shot. Now they're letting it go at 205.

COMMENTATOR 2: Whoa!

COMMENTATOR 1: Big shot from Little Nog. That is it. Rogerio Nogueira ends it in the second round.

COMMENTATOR 2: And Alvey is protesting, but he is wobbly on his knees, having trouble getting up. He was hurt bad. He's still got it. You get in trouble against Little Nog, he's going to finish you. Great stuff.

COMMENTATOR 1: 42 years old and still with the power to end it in a hurry. A barrage in the second round will have Little Nog getting his hand raised in his home country.

COMMENTATOR 2: And in just the left hand bang right here on the chin. That was the beginning of it, and he never let him off the hook, constantly attacking with the left hand. He had Alvey wobbling, moving backward. And against the fence is where it was finished.

Look at that shot. Just takes the balance away from Sam Alvey. And that's what he saw. That's what Mark Goddard saw, is that balance getting away from him.

Look at it here. Look at him. Boom dropping to his knee, Mark Goddard let him take a couple, and he steps in right as Mark Goddard comes in to finish it. When they put him on a stool, he was wobbly, folks. Good job by Mark Goddard, and great performance by Little Nog.

COMMENTATOR 1: Alvey quick to protest, but yeah, when he stood back up, he was not on his own power--

COMMENTATOR 2: Shaky legs.