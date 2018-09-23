COMMENTATOR 1: If you're Giagos right now. One hook in, he's going body triangle. Looks like a backpack.

COMMENTATOR 2: The right arm is under.

COMMENTATOR 1: It's done. Looking for history, there it is! Charles Oliveira, the most submission wins in UFC history! And he does it in his home city of Sao Paulo.

COMMENTATOR 2: This place is on its feet.

- Tapout, [INAUDIBLE], tapout.

COMMENTATOR 2: That is a grateful fighter right there. He just moved past a legend in the UFC ranks. Unbelievable. It's what you live for as a fighter.

COMMENTATOR 1: All alone on top of the mountain.

- Woo!

COMMENTATOR 2: Soaking up every bit of it. Look out, Jimmy.

COMMENTATOR 1: I just hope he doesn't fall on my here.

COMMENTATOR 2: Monitors are safe.

COMMENTATOR 1: He's soaking up every second, as he should.

COMMENTATOR 2: Our Move of the Fight is sponsored by MetroPCS. Get Knockout Coverage of the UFC on a network that covers 99% of people in the US.

COMMENTATOR 1: Speaking of 99%-- 99% of fighters, he takes you back, Oliveira, it is over. And that's exactly what happened. Charles Oliveira here with the body triangle, has it flat arm, right underneath the chin. And there's pretty much an instant tap. No way out of this one.

Positional dominance leads to submission brilliance. Beautiful stuff. Giagos had a great fight up to that point, but you give your back to Charles Oliveira, it is all over.