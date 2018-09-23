COMMENTATOR 1: He's going to have a hard time out boxing Trinaldo when it comes to power difference.

COMMENTATOR 2: Oh, countershot from Trinaldo, and that will end it. Massaranduba. Just like that, do not blink and it was over.

COMMENTATOR 1: Man, he is in absolute agony. I've got to see where that shot landed. Landed very, very awkwardly, like grabbing his side and his leg as well. He is not up yet. Talk about the difference in power. We just saw it right there.

COMMENTATOR 2: Well, Trinaldo was playing the counter game all night long, and, eventually, he landed the kill shot.

COMMENTATOR 1: Man, he was waiting for that momentum to catch Evan Dunham coming in. Dunham now back on his feet. Man, he was hurt. That was a shot and a half by Francisco Trinaldo.

COMMENTATOR 2: Respect shown from Dunham. Good to see him back up and walking on his own power.

COMMENTATOR 1: Lead up-- bam. Knee right to the ribs. Look at that liver shot. That is done. Man, caught him extended. Bam. Right against the ribs. Beautiful liver shot. Marc Goddard all over it. Physical surrender. That is all she wrote. Beautiful timing on that knee by Francisco Trinaldo.