- And he has just over a minute to go. Now pinning down Sherman.

- Get out of there.

- That's it.

- And that is it. Marc Goddard steps in. Augusto Sakai by TKO in the third round.

- It's a little.

- What a celebration from the heavyweight.

- Little response to the trash talk.

- How's that for a UFC debut?

- Not bad at all. Turned it up when he needed to, but man, Chase Sherman, dude has a chin on him.

- And Chase Sherman, as this fight wore on, running out of gas. And Augusto Sakai, gaining in confidence. Look at these combinations. Not a lot of fighters-- look at this knee. Nine times out of 10, we you get a guy in this position, you start landing brutal knees, and you're a heavyweight-- fight's over.

I mean, that was right on the chin. That was right on the head. That's right on the chin. That's right on the chin. Another beautiful one, the fact that he stayed on his feet as long as he did is incredible. Once he was on the ground, we talked about him cutting to 265. These short shots, Marc Goddard had seen enough. Great job stepping in and finishing this fight. And this is all over-- Augusto Sakai.