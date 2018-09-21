- Boy, Eryk Anders, man, what a month have you had. Coming off that huge finish, accepting this fight on six days notice-- in Brazil, no less-- coming up a weight class. What has this fight week been like for you? And I gotta believe that 205-pound weight limit was a little bit easier on you.

- Yeah, absolutely. If this was a 185-pound fight, a middleweight fight, there's no way I could make middleweight in a week, in six days. So, you know, 205-- I like to fight. He likes to fight. I think we have a similar style of fighting. So, you know, I think it's going to be an exciting one for the fans.

LAURA SANKO: Santos is a dangerous guy. Not a lot of people would take on this task. What was it about the offer that made you say, yeah, I want to go down there and do that?

- I think I'm just built a little differently than the rest of these guys. So Mick knows who to call. He gave me the call without hesitation. You know, we had to negotiate some things. But it made it worth my while. So, you know, something that I love to do. So let's do it.

LAURA SANKO: He likes to throw hands. You like to throw hands and kicks, as we saw. But a lot of people would say that the key to getting him is to get him down on the ground. How much of this fight do you see taking place on the feet, versus the mat?

ERYK ANDERS: Man, you know, I really don't know. You know? Maybe he comes out and takes me down. I don't know. But I would venture to say the majority of this fight is going to take place on the feet.

LAURA SANKO: Eryk, thank you so much for taking a second to talk with us. Best of luck to you tomorrow night.