- Thiago, the news lately has been all about Eryk stepping up on late minute notice. But the fact is that you were stepping up as a last minute replacement also, and now are facing another opponent. Has it been difficult to stay focused through all these changes?

- It happens a lot in the UFC. Fighters get injured all the time. So we-- but we both got the last minute call. We're both going to have a put on a great fight tomorrow. And we're looking forward to that.

REPORTER: You were set to fight a top ranked, top five fighter. Now facing someone that doesn't have a rank. Kind of a risky prospect. Why take the fight?

TRANSLATOR: I don't see any problem with that. I love what I do. I love to fight. My major concern would be if I wasn't fighting. That's not happening. So I'm just looking forward to be on the Octagon tomorrow.

REPORTER: Well you definitely both liked to throw hands. How do you see yourself getting it done tomorrow? [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- I have no doubt in my mind that this fight is not going to go all through the five rounds.

- Thank you so much for taking a second. Best of luck to you, Thiago.