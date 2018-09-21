- Don, what'd you think of that press conference yesterday?

- I mean, I think Conor's just having fun. One thing you've got to understand is when you got Conor McGregor choosing Dana White, you've already lost the press conference. And that's what's smart about Khabib Nurmagomedov is he knew that. He knew he wasn't going to win a verbal warfare battle with Conor. So he took the L, stood there, and stayed very calm.

And as you watch people adjust to Conor in fighting him, you've seen that this is the only answer is to stay calm, stay collected, relax, let him talk, let him do his showboating. And hopefully, you can keep your wits about you so that on that fight night, you're not too emotional.

But Conor, looks like he's just being his normal self and having a blast doing it.

SPORTSCASTER 1: Yeah and like he said, he said, I don't have to do this. I'm doing this because I want to do this. I'm doing this because I love coming back and fighting. He didn't have to come back financially to fight Khabib. He wants to go in there and literally do that. He wants to knock him out and shut him up. And I feel like, again, he's got the confidence and he showed it again at the press conference, man. Every time we see this guy, you can doubt him all you want. But when he steps in that Octagon, he fights and he brings it and he's got the ability to knock anybody out with that left hand.

SPORTSCASTER 2: Oh my goodness. I just cannot wait til this fight. I'm happy to see both of these gentlemen fighting again.