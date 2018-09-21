- If you are wondering--

- Don't pay me for that.

- Don't play me like that. If you're wondering why Tiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders is the main event, pay attention. On August 3rd, the UFC announced that former title challenger Glover Teixeira would face Jimmy Manuwa at 205 pounds. On August 14th, Teixeira was forced out of the main event with a shoulder injury. And was replaced by 12th ranked middleweight Tiago Santos.

On Monday, UFC announced that Manuwa was off the card with an injury. So the 11 and 1 middleweight, Eryk Anders, fills in for a light heavyweight fight on less than a week's notice. But Dominic, let's talk about Eryk Anders, why is he well equipped to face off with Santos?

SPORTSCASTER 1: Well mostly because he's game. At this point, on that short of notice, you just need somebody who's got the mental capacity to say, I'm game. I don't care if I lose or win. I'm here to win no matter what happens. And Anders has that. He had come from an NFL-- football background, I should say.

SPORTSCASTER 2: College football.

SPORTSCASTER 1: College football. Not NFL. Excuse me. College football background. And he was extremely powerful there. And I think that that power has translated so well to MMA that he's knocking people out. And Santos is definitely one of those guys that's powerful too. And it makes it a good match up.

SPORTSCASTER 3: Yeah and taking the fight on that much short notice, he didn't have too much time to over think things, over analyze things. He's just basically got on a plane, flew to Brazil, and is fighting. And he doesn't have to worry about a huge weight cut. He's probably very healthy and ready to go.

SPORTSCASTER 2: He had to cut some.

SPORTSCASTER 3: Yeah, of course.

SPORTSCASTER 2: But--

SPORTSCASTER 3: Of course. We always do. It's like even at welterweight, I have to cut some weight. But it's not as depleting as going all the way down to 55, same as him. Going down to middle weight, much different story.

- Absolutely.