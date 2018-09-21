ANNOUNCER: Eryk "Ya Boi" Anders!

SPORTSCASTER 1: Yes. Eryk "Ya Boi" Anders. Does not shy away from the fight. And if you watched his last fight, yes, that head kick knocked out. It was beautiful timing, first of all, the way he waited for Tim Williams to be posting and stepping up. And it was back and forth and he showed a well-roundedness that really makes me think that he can move up far in this division, whether it be 205, wherever he wants to go, or back down to 185. He's showing an awareness and a fight knowledge that I think he didn't have when he first onto the scene. And obviously, the athleticism is there for Eryk Anders all day.

SPORTSCASTER 2: He's facing Santos, though, who comes-- he has 15 UFC fights alone. I mean, this guy's got tons of experience. His southpaw right-- or, excuse me. His southpaw left high kick is very sneaky. Because he'll stay unconventional for a minute, get you thinking about the hand, switch stance right in the middle, and then fire that up there. And he throws it with reckless abandonment. That hammer on the chest of his, I mean, it kind of tells the story. He's basically the hammer and he tries to make every single person he fights the nail. And I don't know if he can do that with a guy like Anders. That's why I love this fight because Anders himself is so strong. So this is going to be fun to watch.

ANNOUNCER: Mr. Anders. Welcome to the zoo. Welcome [INAUDIBLE]. Anders. [INAUDIBLE]

- How was it for you getting the call last minute to to come fight a guy as dangerous as he is here in Brazil?

- Oh, man. Fighting's in my blood, it's in my DNA. So when [INAUDIBLE] fell out, these guys knew who to call.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- What's up to Mr. Anders. Good luck man. [INAUDIBLE]

[CHEERING]

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- You're fighting a different weight class. You're fighting at 205 pounds against an athlete that was put a couple of days ago against you. Do you feel that pressure?

- No. [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- There's no pressure at all. I feel great. It's a main event in my country. I want to go out there and put a great fight for everyone.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]