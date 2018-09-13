Megan Olivi has updates about Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov | UFC TONIGHT
Video Details
Olivi says the two fighters will be at a press conference next week in NYC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices