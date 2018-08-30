Max Holloway joins UFC Tonight | INTERVIEW | UFC TONIGHT
Video Details
Holloway talked to Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier about his recent health scare, his upcoming fight against Brian Ortega, and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices