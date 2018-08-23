Justin Gaethje vs James Vick fight preview | UFC Tonight
Video Details
The UFC on FOX crew breaks down this weekend's main event between Justin Gaethje and James Vick in Nebraska.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices