Ronda Rousey explains how UFC, WWE and acting are similar
Video Details
Ronda Rousey recently sat down with FOX Sports before the debut of her new movie, 'Mile 22,' to discuss the similarities between UFC, WWE and acting, as well as director Peter Berg wanting her to be unrecognizable in playing a non-physical role in the film.
