Henry Cejudo reacts to ending Demetrious Johnson’s 14-fight unbeaten streak and claiming the flyweight title | UFC 227
Video Details
Cejudo talked to the UFC on FOX crew after ending Demetrious Johnson's 14 fight winning streak to win the Flyweight title.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices