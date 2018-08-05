Henry Cejudo defeats Demetrious Johnson to become the new flyweight champion | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC 227
The UFC on FOX crew breaks down Henry Cejudo's historic win over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 to end Might Mouse's 14 fight winning streak.
