Henry Cejudo talks with Megan Olivi in Los Angeles | INTERVIEW | UFC 227
Video Details
Henry Cejudo talks about how he has grown since his last fight with Demetrious Johnson and what it will take to take down the pound for pound best fight in the UFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices