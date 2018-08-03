Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is finally happening at UFC 229
Video Details
Dana White delivered a surprise announcement of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at the UFC 25th anniversary seasonal press conference.
