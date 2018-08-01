Conor McGregor is happy for Jose Aldo
Video Details
McGregor recently weighed in on Jose Aldo's TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens, as well as his own chances of returning to the Octagon in 2018.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices