Former MMA fighter Marcus Kowal talks life after losing his son | THE ANIK AND FLORIAN PODCAST
Video Details
Marcus Kowal may have hung up his gloves, but he's moved on to a new fight after the loss of his son. Visit LiamsLife.org to help the cause.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices