Conor McGregor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Conor McGregor plead guilty in his disorderly contact case in New York. Hear what the former champ had to say.
JUDGE: Do you want to plead guilty to those charges, Mr. McGregor? To that charge, Mr. McGregor?
- Yes.
JUDGE: Now, Mr. Calley, do you also want plead guilty to that charge?
- Yes.
JUDGE: You're pleading guilty to the reduced charge of disorderly conduct because you're in fact guilty of that violation as well.
- Yes, your honor.
JUDGE: Gentlemen, please wait. Take a seat and wait for your paperwork. OK? Good luck.
- I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward. I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support.
