Dustin Poirier has a fight against Eddie Alverez at UFC Fight Night in Calgary | UFC TONIGHT
Dustin Poirier has a fight against Eddie Alverez at UFC Fight Night in Calgary. He stops by and talks with Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier.
