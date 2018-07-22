Anthony Smith discusses win over Shogun Rua with Heidi Androl | INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Video Details
Anthony Smith discusses how he managed a first round knockout against Shogun Rua at UFC Fight Night 134.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices