- In the main event, the Brazilian legend Shogun Rua squares off against the American that you are familiar with, Anthony Lionheart Smith. What do you like about this one ?

RASHAD EVANS: Well, I like Shogun, you know he's one of those guys legend in the sport. One of the best in pride and the UFC as well too going against a very tough light heavyweight contender. And Anthony Smith and Lionheart, and this kid Anthony Smith, he's got that hunger. He's got that drive. But he's going against Shogun. And Shogun knows at this point in his career, this could be it. So this push for the last, the finish where he feels he can be a legend is where he's focusing on.

KENNY FLORIAN: Yeah absolutely. And for shogun, with a win here over Anthony Smith, that would make it four in a row. He puts himself in a position to challenge for that belt against Daniel Cormier. So this is a very important fight for him. And as Rashad mentioned, for Anthony Smith, these are the fights that when you're a guy who's trying to establish yourself as an elite fighter, you want to have a legend on your resume.

You want to beat all these guys, all these big names. Anthony Smith has this opportunity now to get some momentum here continuing in this division and to beat a legend in Shogun Rua. Rashad, less than three weeks notice for this spot for Anthony Smith. He just made the move up to light heavyweight recently. When you were preparing for him what stood out about Lionheart?

RASHAD EVANS: You know one thing that stood out to me about Lionheart is the fact that he starts a bit fast. But that he tends to fade off later on in the fight if you can just withstand his early onslaught. And that's something that he's going to have to get past with Shogun. Because Shogun's one of those fighters who gets warmed up as a fight goes on and as the more punishment he takes, the more he starts to come alive and be that other guy. So he's going to have to watch his pace out early and keep the pressure on Shogun and keep him on his heels.