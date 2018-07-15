- Junior, the time away, the unwarranted suspension, you said you wanted to come out here and remind everyone exactly who Junior Dos Santos is. Do you feel like you were able to do that tonight?

- I think so. Junior Dos Santos never give up. So even if the fight is hard, doesn't matter what. I'll keep trying. I'll keep doing my best to get the W. And tonight I was successful.

REPORTER: Well, you went five rounds with a very durable guy. But the story of this fight was your ability to dictate the pace and the range throughout the fight. Did you know that that would be key coming in?

JUNIOR DOS SANTOS: Yeah, for sure. Actually I was expecting a little bit more of more grappling game because he's from [INAUDIBLE]. So I was expecting that. It didn't happen.

It was kind of a surprise, but that's fine. I think he was throwing, again, a hard bombs at my face-- can tell that. Hard bombs against myself. Man, I was missing a lot this whole thing. I wasn't missing this, but the fighting thing I was missing.

REPORTER: Junior, you look great. Your gas looked phenomenal tonight. I got to ask, what's next for you?

- Right now, I'm not sure. But for sure, the heavyweight division there has many, many interesting things happening. So let's sit down with my team and very soon we're going to know what to do.

- Well, you now have the third most wins in UFC heavyweight history. Congratulations.

- Wow, that's nice.

- It is nice.