- Nico, a lot of people thought this could be fight of the night. But you told me yesterday, no, this is going to be performance of the night. Holy cow, like what you said.

- Break them down like a shotgun. Yeah. I did. I said it was going to be a performance, and I'm pretty sure I got it.

REPORTER: That finish was absolutely unbelievable. The stats guys let me know that you are now just the second person in UFC history to knock someone out from the bottom. And the first to do it with hands. How good does that feel?

- Amazing. You know, I was going for the leg lock, because his leg was there. But he reached both hands there. He left his whole chin open. So I just hit him right in the side. Boom. As I rolled back once, I hit him two more times. And I was like, Herbie's out! He's out! And then he came over stopped it. And I was like, ah! It went Super Sayain mode on it.

REPORTER: Well, it was a crazy finish for sure. But he did manage to land a little bit in that first round. Were you wobbled at all?

- No. I wasn't wobbled at all. I was just like, darn it. He got me again. I was like, Bam! Aw, man. All right, let's take him down. I took him down and then he got back up, and the round was over. But I hit him with some nice elbows on the floor, cut him open a little bit. So once I pressured him to the cage, and we got to the floor, I think he might have took me down. I really don't even know. But I know I want to throw him over for that leg lock, and then both hands went there, and I did my cool thing and hammer fisted him. And my left hand, too.

REPORTER: Well, you finish 11 of 12 fights. Are you ready for a top ten, excuse me, Top 10 or Top 15 opponent at this point.

- Bring them. I don't care who it is. I'm going to have fun when I get in there. And you guys see, I just I go up there and I fight you. It doesn't matter what happens, I'm in there to have fun, man. Who else gets to fight someone for money? You know, and get, and people like it. So, oh, let's keep doing it. I'm down.

- Well congratulations. You're clearly having fun. There is no doubt in that.

- Oh, yeah, man. That's what we're here for.

- Karen, back to you.