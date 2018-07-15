- Well, super stage. I would say 170 looks good on you. You just took out a very tough veteran of this division, weathered some adversity. How happy are you with your performance?

- Oh, I'm super pumped. I'm excited. He's a black belt in jujitsu, so. I almost choked him out during the fight, which is super exciting for me. End up grounding and pound him, and knock him out, just like I said. So that was super exciting.

REPORTER: As you say, Zach Auto's Ottow's jujitsu, his grappling, is no joke. But you showed a really increased awareness on the ground. Really limited any damage that you could take there. Was that a big focus coming into this fight?

- Absolutely. I've always had good jujitsu, and good wrestling. But I am training at one of the best teams in the world. Team Alpha Male, that's some of the best wrestlers around the world. Best jujitsu guys. So that's a big part of it too. Plus, getting to walk around my natural weight this time. So the cut to 155 is just drastic for me. So this is good.

REPORTER: Did you feel strong out there tonight at 170?

- Yes, I feel very strong. I know my opponent coming in, someone told me that he's going to rag doll me and be super strong and this and that. But you know what, I'm really strong at 170. Especially, I'm still growing, so no I'm just going to grow into that weight class and be bigger.

REPORTER: Well you said you were going to go to finish when we talked the other day. He shot in for that low single, and you landed some fight-ending hammer fists. But did you envision that type of finish?

- Oh, you know what, I was thinking knockout for sure. That's what I said. So it was by ground and pound or striking, either one.

- Well congratulations on a huge win, your fifth knock out. Go enjoy your victory.

- Thanks, appreciate it.