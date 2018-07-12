Daniel Cormier visits the UFC Tonight set | INTERVIEW | UFC TONIGHT
Daniel Cormier visits the UFC Tonight set and talks with Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping about winning a second belt and a fight against Brock Lesnar.
