Daniel Cormier explains how he pulled off a shocking upset of Stipe Miocic | INTERVIEW | UFC 226
Daniel Cormier joins Kenny Florian, Michael Bisping and Karyn Bryant to break down his stunning first round knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.
