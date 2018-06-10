Dana White talks about UFC 225 With Megan Olivi | INTERVIEW | UFC 225
Dana White talks with Megan Olivi about the exciting main and co-main events as well as how CM Punk and Mike Jackson performed in their fight. Robert Whittaker stops by before leaving for the hospital.
