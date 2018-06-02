- Congratulations on the win in a big spot, co-main event, in your home state of New York. Gregor, what is the feeling like after a night like tonight?

- Well, I'm super tired first of all. I'm not used to fighting this late. But it's super exciting to see all my fans and friends and family from this region make it out here. It is definitely-- It was important to win with how many people I had here.

- Gregor, yes or no, you're the toughest guy with a man bun?

- I mean, yeah I guess you could say that. I mean, I think Conor McGregor had a man bun at one time. He's pretty tough too. But I just do it to keep it out of my eyes. I gave myself a haircut in the bathroom earlier to keep it out of my eyes. It was down to here and then I was going to bun it up. I cut it off in the bathroom before the fight.

- After seeing that performance, I'm not going to say anything. I love it. I love it.

- Thank you. I appreciate it.

- Hey, Greg. It's Kelvin Gastelum here. Congratulations. I just wanted to ask you--

- How you doing Kelvin?

- You chose not to call anyone out. Is there any specific reason why you chose not to call anyone out? I feel like that would be the maximum time slot to do that.

- I mean, that's just not how I, I'm not that kind of person. I get that's a lot of peoples' thing. After a fight they call someone out and they try to get someone higher than them, and they try to climb the ladder like that. But I like to relax. It's such a huge weight off my shoulders and such a relief after I win. After a grueling training camp where I've killed myself for 10 weeks straight and not seen any of my friends or family for 10 weeks straight.

I just want to fish and hang out with my friends and family and see my dog and go home for a couple of days. Then I'll go back and I'll watch one of my training partners, Andrea Harrison, fight. And then we'll take it from there. I don't want to call anyone out. If I were to do that, it would be completely inorganic. You would see right through it. It would look very fake. It would be silly for me to do that.

- Well, Gregor, this is Tyron, and you stole my question I was going to ask you. So I'm going to have to dig down and ask a new one. I was going to ask you are you going to go fishing? But you stole that.

- You know I am, Tyron.

- You told me you had a super strict diet and I've tried to get you to call people out, you won't do it. What are you going to eat now? Because you told me you eat the same thing. You don't change it up.

- I do.

- Are you going to treat yourself to a crazy meal?

- Tonight, I'll have two milkshakes. Tomorrow I'll have probably some Chinese food and then I'll feel really gross for a couple of days and I'll go right back on the regular diet. Maybe, I guess I have a couple of cookies sitting over here too. I'm going to eat those and some milkshakes tonight. But I will go right back on the diet. And that's just I'm a creature of habit. Structure is good for my life.

- Well, Gregor Gillespie in a big spot tonight in Utica, New York. Congratulations on the win. Best of luck out there on the lakes or the oceans or wherever you're going to reel in those big ones.

- The lakes. Not the oceans. That's not for me.