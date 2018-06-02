- Kenny, what a night, and what an end to the night.

- We knew we had two very explosive strikers there the main event. And I'm not sure we realized just how explosive Marlon Moraes is. His first fight against Raphael Assuncao, a tough one, top five. Another one against John Dodson, another one against Al Jermain Sterling, and now knocking out the number four guy in his division in that kind of fashion, amazing.

- First guy to beat Jimmie Rivera, who's been on an amazing streak. And we talked about his strike, and we talked about him wanting to be at that striking distance. And he did just what he wanted to do.

- What the heaven just happened? Number one, I got to put my foot in my mouth, because I was just saying that I think that Rivera was going to get it done. Before I can get it out of my mouth, it was a leg upside his head, like, literally upside the head, crazy KO, crazy speed in that switch kick.

- We tried to tell.

- Hey, hey.

- We tried to tell you, bro.

- I should have listened.

- Marlon Moraes, Marlon Moraes, you were only one to pick Jimmie Rivera.

- Yeah, I was the only one that messed up.

- Kenny, Jimmie Rivera racked up 20 straight victories. And all of a sudden, poof, it's up in smoke. Marlon Moraes ends it in just over 30 seconds.

REPORTER: We talked about Rivera having great solid fundamentals. We talked about the flashy style of Marlon Moraes. Why is that effective? Because you don't see those kind of strikes coming. That lead left kick, when you have same stance opponents, it's very difficult for your eyes to track, especially if you're trying to move forward. Marlon Moraes threw the perfect kick at the perfect time.

REPORTER: Now, when you think about the technique of the switch kick, sometimes you see fighters, they open their body up too much, and it's too big of a motion when they switch kick.

REPORTER: He telegraphed it.

REPORTER: He did. He telegraphed it. He did it so quickly. He did it so fast. He did not even need to throw any strikes before. He went right into the switch kick, as you said, caught him off guard, went upside his head with it.

- We've seen Marlon do that not once, but now twice inside the octagon. That's two fights in a row, which makes me think that it's not luck. This is a technique that he's been training and perfecting for many years. And look what he did tonight. It was amazing.

- Tyron, talk about that kick from Marlon Moraes. How did he set it up? How did he land it? How was he so successful in getting another fight done with early?

- A lot of times in the beginning of fights, it's a feeling out process. You're feeling out your opponent. You want to throw a couple of jabs here and there. Your opponent is going to expect that. But what he's not going to expect is a very extremely fast and accurate switch kick [INAUDIBLE]. A lot of striker coaches will tell you, throw the punches before you throw a kick. Don't ever throw a kick without throwing punches.

But when you move your body so fast, it's almost as if he's given the illusion that he's going to throw a strike with his hands. But when he switches his stance, his head's dropped for a brief moment. That was just enough time for that leg to come up. And when I say upside the head, upside the head, literally.

- I said it before, I'll say it again. I'll always take speed over power. And that was the big advantage from Moraes heading into this fight. And for me, Tyron, I think you're right. I think for Moraes, he was probably poking and prodding a little bit, just seeing, judging the range, seeing what Jimmie was going to come back with. Jimmie dropped his hand at the wrong time, man.

- Wrong time, my man.

- Moraes caught him. And that's the way this sport is. We had two very dynamic strikers in there. One mistake in this game, and that's it.