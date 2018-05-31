- Well, Marlon, the wait is finally over. After a lot of talking, months of back and forth, you guys are finally going to meet in the Octagon. How excited are you to be finally fighting Jimmy?

- Yeah, I'm very excited. I've worked for this fight. And he's one of the top in the division. And this is what I'm looking-- I'm looking for challenges. That's one more. And I'm pretty much ready, and I'm ready to get out there and win this fight.

LAURA SANKO: You guys have actually train a little bit together. Based on those reps, where do you see yourself having the biggest advantage in this fight?

MARLON MORAES: I think everywhere, you know? I think I'm better everywhere. And I've just got to get in there, mix everything up, and make him miss and make him pay.

LAURA SANKO: He's a high-volume, high-pressure striker. You do your best work at distance with those leg kicks. What's going to be the key to you dictating that distance?

- I think I control-- I control, and I control hard, you know? And you see that. You see my movement and my power. And I'm ready. I'm ready to go out there and win.

LAURA SANKO: Last time we saw you in the Octagon, you delivered one of the most vicious knockouts I have ever seen-- a guy that had never been finished before. Jimmy's never been finished before. Do you think you can do it again?

- I'm ready to win the fight. I don't care how. I want to go in there, and I want to be the best fighter in the five rounds. That's five rounds. I have five rounds to be in there and win the fight.

LAURA SANKO: Well, Marlon, thank you so much for taking a second to talk with us. Best of luck to you.