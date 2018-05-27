Stephen Thompson talks to Megan Olivi | POST-FIGHT | INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Video Details
Megan Olivi caught up with Stephen Thompson after his controversial loss to Darren Till in Liverpool on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices