Darren Till talks to Megan Olivi | INTERVIEW | WEIGH-INS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Megan Olivi caught up with Darren Till at the ceremonial weigh-ins after Till came in 4 pounds overweight.
- Darren, obviously the first of Fight Week, which is the battle with the scale, didn't quite go your way this morning. What happened?
- Eh, I just-- I got-- I started cutting weight and I got called on an emergency, family emergency, so I was sort of between that and between cutting me weight, and I came in three pounds shorter, you know. I was going to try me best and I couldn't make it. I al-- I always do make weight, and I am a big guy, but I can't apologize enough. That-- that embarrasses me. But still, the fight's on, and I'm going in there to still win.
- Yeah, the fight is on. Was there any concern on your end that this might not actually come together?
- Well, yeah. They've obviously made me weigh in tomorrow much lighter, so I have to weigh in in the morning. So that's-- that's another challenge. I said he could have 100% of my purse as well. Money's not an object for me. I offered that. I don't know how much percent-- I don't care. So, you know.
- Yeah, you're putting that behind you. Let's talk about the fight itself. Obviously, that's what you're most excited about. How do you believe you get your hand raised against Stephen Thompson?
- Any way-- five rounds, first round, second round. I've just visualized every way, and I just can't see, oh, Stephen beats me. I just-- he just can't beat me. He just cannot beat me. He's-- he is an amazing fighter, tricky style and that, but I think he's got the wrong impression of me. He thinks I'm going to come in aggressive. It's-- it's not that simple, mate. Me fighting style-- as soon as I'm in the Octagon, I'm way-- I'm straightaway off from the bell working him out, and I know I'm going to work him out in such a way that I'm going to finish him. I believe it.
- Excellent. Well, I know the fans here in Liverpool would absolutely love that. Darren, best of luck to you. We appreciate your time.
- Thank you.
-Thanks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices