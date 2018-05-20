Kamaru Usman vs Demian Maia | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Kayryn Bryant, Kenny Florian, and Tyron Woodley break down Saturday's main event between Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia.
