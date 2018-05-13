- There was a big story coming in, of course, to this fight with Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Bobby Cooper. Mackenzie had a-- let's say a pretty massive fail on this scale. But she got the job done against ABC.

- And that's why I picked Dern, you know? Because she's a pure grappler. Now, she has the striking because of her grappling. That's what everybody needs to understand. You can't watch somebody like ABC just throw her boxing the way she can and wants to, because if she gets taken at one time, the fight's over, as we saw.

That being said, that limits ABC to very few strikes. And Mackenzie Dern can throw whatever she wants with as much power as she wants. And hopefully, you try to grab her so she can get that takedown.

But more anything, that weight is a huge advantage. There is a reason, ladies and gentlemen, we have weight classes. And when you're seven pounds over a weight class, that is not trying to make weight. That is creating yourself an advantage to win. Because in the end, how sad was Dern about the weight loss, or being too heavy? She was just happy to have the win.

That's the point of this sport, is to win. And when you come in with that big of a weight advantage, being a 45er to a 35er, being a 35er to a 25er, being a 85er to a 70-pounder, that's an advantage. That's a huge advantage. And it's basically cheating, in my opinion.

- Well, Dern wasn't upset at all. I saw her jump on top of the Octagon. She was swinging and having a funky good time. The thing about it is, ABC-- Amanda was on Twitter too much. She was on Instagram. She was, oh, I'm so mad. I can't wait until tomorrow. She was saying everything that she thought everybody wanted to hear her say.

She should have been focusing on the fight. This was already a tough style matchup for her from the beginning. We get caught up in having such cute, tight technique that looks all pretty, and nice little feints. You got to get in there and mix it up at some point in time. And I think that's what she failed to do. She got caught sleeping, clipped with that right hand, and it was, "Murder, She Wrote" at that point.

- Yeah. We said it as soon as she spoke to Megan at the weight, and after that interview. We thought the emotions could get in the way, and really maybe distract her from the mission at hand. And Mackenzie Dern moving to 7 and 0 on top of that tonight.