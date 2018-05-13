Lyoto Machida talks to Megan Olivi | POST-FIGHT | INTERVIEW | UFC 224
Video Details
Megan Olivi caught up with 'The Dragon' after his epic KO victory over Vitor Belfort in Rio on Saturday.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices