Cezar Ferreira Submits Karl Roberson | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC 224
Video Details
Cezar Ferreira Submited Karl Roberson with an arm-triangle in the first round. This was Robertson's first professional loss.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices