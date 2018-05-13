Aleksei Oleinik submits Junior Albini | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC 224
Video Details
Aleksei Oleinik got Junior Albini out of there early with an ezekiel choke just 1:45 into the first round.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices