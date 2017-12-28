Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight
Cyborg talked with the UFC Tonight crew about her first title defense at UFC 219 against Holly Holm.
More UFC Videos
Previewing the Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg UFC 219 main event | UFC Tonight
1 hr ago
Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight
1 hr ago
What would it take for Floyd Mayweather to sign with the UFC? | UFC Tonight
2 hours ago
Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping hand out their end of the year UFC awards | UFC Tonight
2 hours ago
Carlos Condit talks about his fight with Neil Magny | UFC Tonight
2 hours ago
UFC champ Tyron Woodley buys his mom a house for Christmas to fulfill a 25-year-old promise
2 days ago
More UFC Videos»
20146-20149