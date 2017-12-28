Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping hand out their end of the year UFC awards | UFC Tonight

Fight of the Year? Knockout of the Year? The UFC Tonight crew recaps a wild 2017 and hands out their end-of-the-year awards.

More UFC Videos

Previewing the Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg UFC 219 main event | UFC Tonight

Previewing the Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg UFC 219 main event | UFC Tonight

1 hr ago

Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight

Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight

1 hr ago

What would it take for Floyd Mayweather to sign with the UFC? | UFC Tonight

What would it take for Floyd Mayweather to sign with the UFC? | UFC Tonight

2 hours ago

Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping hand out their end of the year UFC awards | UFC Tonight

Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping hand out their end of the year UFC awards | UFC Tonight

2 hours ago

Carlos Condit talks about his fight with Neil Magny | UFC Tonight

Carlos Condit talks about his fight with Neil Magny | UFC Tonight

2 hours ago

UFC champ Tyron Woodley buys his mom a house for Christmas to fulfill a 25-year-old promise

UFC champ Tyron Woodley buys his mom a house for Christmas to fulfill a 25-year-old promise

2 days ago

More UFC Videos»