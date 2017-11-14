Anik and Florian Podcast Episode 131
Anik and Florian look back at UFC Fight Night: Pettis v. Poirier. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping joins the show to discuss his decision to accept a short-notice main event v. Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China. Plus, a new 'Ray Longo Minute' and picks for UFC Fight Night: Werdum v. Tybura.
