Matt Brown KOs Diego Sanchez with vicious elbow at UFC Fight Night

"The Immortal" Matt Brown delivers one of the best elbow KOs ever with this takedown of Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night: Norfolk

More UFC Videos

The UFC on FOX crew talks about Michael Bisping's fight against Kelvin Gastelum

The UFC on FOX crew talks about Michael Bisping's fight against Kelvin Gastelum

1 day ago

Dustin Poirier submits Anthony Pettis in bloody insane UFC Fight Night main event

Dustin Poirier submits Anthony Pettis in bloody insane UFC Fight Night main event

1 day ago

The UFC on FOX crew breaks down Porier vs Pettis | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

The UFC on FOX crew breaks down Porier vs Pettis | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 day ago

The UFC on FOX crew breaks down Brown vs Sanchez | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

The UFC on FOX crew breaks down Brown vs Sanchez | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 day ago

Dustin Porier post-fight interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Dustin Porier post-fight interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

1 day ago

Matt Brown KOs Diego Sanchez with vicious elbow at UFC Fight Night

Matt Brown KOs Diego Sanchez with vicious elbow at UFC Fight Night

1 day ago

More UFC Videos»