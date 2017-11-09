Show Transcript Hide Transcript

DANIEL CORMIER: Joining us via Skype live from Virginia, the site of this weekend's fight, the second baddest man to ever come out of Northside High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, Dustin Glenn Poirier. Now Dustin, being the second toughest guy out of that high school, it's got to make you feel pretty good that you're only second to the ol' DC.

- I don't know, man. I feel like the throne as the king of Lafayette is pretty comfortable right now [INAUDIBLE]

DANIEL CORMIER: You're still going with the-- He is-- he is the king of Lafayette. I mean, he is. I've got to give it to him.

DUSTIN POIRIER: I mean, I live there. You're right. Until you move back, you can't say nothing.

DANIEL CORMIER: OK-- OK, OK, OK, listen, I give you no fight. Now Anthony Pettis is very dangerous. But lately, guys have been figuring him out a bit. Is there any one fight that you can point to that you say, I can actually implement this type of game plan?

DUSTIN POIRIER: Well, you know, DC, I've been working on my wrestling a lot in South Florida with American Top Team. And I feel like that's one of the biggest holes in his game that I see guys exploit. We know he's good on the ground. We know he has good kickboxing. So yeah, that's the hole that I see.

DANIEL CORMIER: DP, you've had an amazing career. And as a guy that's been-- same hometown and everything-- we've seen you kind of stumble at this point-- where you get the big fight, the main event. What changes have you made as you head into this-- another big spot, where you may push yourself into the top five of the division, where you've stumbled early in your career?

- You know, DC, a lot of that is overthinking and overcaring. I've just got to stay out of my own way, man-- have fun. I've been doing this 10 years. This is my 36th fight. I know how to do this-- just have fun, man. There's been good vibes this whole week. I'm not overthinking. I'm not overstressing anything. I'm going to go in there and show the world what I do.

KENNY FLORIAN: Dustin, James Vick just won in pretty impressive fashion-- got the finish over Duffy at UFC 217. He says he would like to get the winner of you and Anthony Pettis. Is that a fight that interests you?

- He definitely deserves a big fight after beating a guy of Joe Duffy's caliber. I fought Joe Duffy. He's a very tough opponent. But I feel like with this win over Anthony Pettis, I'm one away from a tight shot. So I want the winner of Gaethje/Alvarez or the winner of Khabib and Barbosa. I want one of those fights. But definitely, this guy is a guy to watch out for and a rising guy. I mean, I think he's 8-1 at the lightweight division. You have to give the man respect.

DANIEL CORMIER: Anthony Pettis, former UFC champ, your opponent on this weekend. How does this fight end for you, Dustin?

- This fight ends with me getting my hand raised by any means possible. Anthony's a tough guy. I think a lot of people look past his jiu-jitsu. He's got more submissions than he has knockouts on his record. So we've prepared for that accordingly at American Top Team. I'm ready for grappling. We're ready to wrestle. We're ready to box, and kickbox. We're going to have some fun with it.

DANIEL CORMIER: Dustin, man, thanks for joining us, and good luck this weekend.

- Thank you., DC.